Sanidad notifica 164 contagios en las últimas 24 horas y siete muertes en la última semana

Catalunya es la comunidad con más casos detectados en el último día, con 42 contagios, seguida de Aragón, con 32.

13/07/2020.- El Ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, comparece en rueda de prensa este lunes en Madrid. / EFE - Luca Piergiovanni
El Ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, comparece en rueda de prensa este lunes en Madrid. / EFE - Luca Piergiovanni

madrid

europa press

El Ministerio de Sanidad ha registrado este lunes 164 nuevos positivos en las últimas 24 horas, en comparación con los 333 del pasado viernes, lo que sitúa en 255.953 las personas que se han infectado por el nuevo coronavirus. Hasta 1.975 personas han iniciado síntomas de covid-19 en las dos últimas semanas, de las que 683 se han producido en los últimos siete días

Asimismo, el departamento que dirige Salvador Illa ha notificado siete muertes con covid-19 en los últimos siete días, situándose la cifra total de fallecidos desde el inicio de la pandemia se sitúa en los 28.406.

Además, 11.716 personas han ingresado en una Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos (UCI), 8 en los últimos 7 días; y 125.751 han precisado hospitalización, 146 en la última semana.

Catalunya es la comunidad con más casos detectados en el último día (42), seguida de Aragón (32), Andalucía (18), Castilla-La Mancha (16), Extremadura (16), Madrid (13), Baleares (5), Comunitat Valeciana (5), Navarra (4), Cantabria (3), Murcia (3), La Rioja (3), Galicia (2), Canarias (1) y Castilla y León (1).

En total, en Andalucía ya se han diagnosticado a 13.510 personas con Covid-19; en Aragón a 6.861; en Asturias a 2.437; en Baleares a 2.270; en Canarias en total han dado positivo en PCR 2.457 personas; en Cantabria 2.374; en Castilla-La Mancha 18.392; y en Castilla y León 19.790.

Asimismo, en Catalunya se han registrado 65.086 casos; en Ceuta 163; en la Comunitat Valenciana 11.794; en Extremadura 3.191; en Galicia 9.454; en Madrid 72.649; en Melilla 126 casos; en Murcia 1.753; en Navarra 5.589; en Euskadi se han contabilizado ya a 13.955 personas positivas en las pruebas PCR; y en La Rioja 4.102.

Andalucía (2), Castilla-La Mancha (1), Castilla y León (3) y Madrid (1) son las únicas comunidades que han notificado algún fallecido en los últimos siete días. No obstante, en Andalucía ya han fallecido 1.435 personas; en Aragón 915; en Asturias 334; en Baleares 224; en Canarias 162; en Cantabria 216; en Castilla-La Mancha 3.030; y en Castilla y León 2.792.

Además, 5.676 personas han fallecido en Catalunya como consecuencia del coronavirus; en Ceuta se han contabilizado 4 fallecidos desde el comienzo de la pandemia; en la Comunitat Valenciana 1.432; en Extremadura 519; en Galicia 619; en Madrid 8.442; en Melilla 2; en Murcia 148; en Navarra 528; en Euskadi 1.562; y en La Rioja 366.

