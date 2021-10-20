madrid
Las comunidades autónomas han notificado este miércoles al Ministerio de Sanidad 2.528 nuevos casos de covid, 1.285 de ellos diagnosticados en las últimas 24 horas. Estas cifras son inferiores a las del mismo día de la semana pasada, cuando se notificaron 2.758 positivos, lo que evidencia la tendencia ligeramente estancada en la evolución de la pandemia.
La cifra total de contagios en España se eleva ya a 4.993.295 desde el inicio de la pandemia, según las estadísticas oficiales. La incidencia acumulada en los últimos 14 días por 100.000 habitantes se sitúa en 43,15, frente a 41,90 ayer. En las pasadas dos semanas se ha registrado un total de 20.475 positivos.
En el informe de este miércoles se han añadido 31 nuevos fallecimientos, en comparación con 42 el miércoles pasado. Hasta 87.082 personas con prueba diagnóstica positiva han fallecido desde que el virus llegó a España, de acuerdo con los datos recogidos por el Ministerio. En la última semana han fallecido 71 personas con diagnóstico de covid-19 positivo confirmado en España.
Actualmente, hay 1.828 pacientes ingresados por COVID-19 en toda España (1.848 ayer) y 447 en UCI (433 ayer). En las últimas 24 horas, se han producido 220 ingresos (215 ayer) y 224 altas (202 ayer). La tasa de ocupación de camas ocupadas por coronavirus se sitúa en el 1,49 por ciento (1,51% ayer) y en las UCI en el 4,91 por ciento (4,76% ayer).
Entre el 10 y el 16 de octubre, las comunidades autónomas han realizado 521.794 pruebas diagnósticas, de las cuales 313.000 han sido PCR y 208.794 test de antígenos, con una tasa global por 100.000 habitantes de 1.109,58.
Mientras tanto, la tasa de positividad se sitúa en el 2,22%, frente al 2,25%de ayer. La Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS) recomienda que este dato se encuentre por debajo del 5% para considerar como controlada la propagación del virus.
