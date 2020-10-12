Estás leyendo: Sanidad notifica 27.856 nuevos contagios desde el viernes y 195 fallecidos

Navarra se sitúa a la cabeza en nuevos positivos, con 546 más en las últimas 24 horas, seguida de Aragon, con 397.

EFE

El Ministerio de Sanidad ha notificado 27.856 nuevos contagios desde el pasado viernes, 2.825 en las últimas 24 horas, con lo que la cifra total de infectados se eleva a 888.968, y la de muertos a 33.124, 191 más.

Según los datos facilitados a Sanidad por las comunidades este lunes, Madrid ha registrado 207 contagios en las últimas 24 horas y queda en el tercer lugar en número de infecciones en ese periodo, tras semanas siendo la región con el mayor número de nuevos casos.

