Sanidad notifica 27.856 nuevos contagios desde el viernes y 195 fallecidos

MadridActualizado:
El Ministerio de Sanidad ha notificado 27.856 nuevos contagios desde el pasado viernes, 2.825 en las últimas 24 horas, con lo que la cifra total de infectados se eleva a 888.968, y la de muertos a 33.124, 191 más.
Según los datos facilitados a Sanidad por las comunidades este lunes, Madrid ha registrado 207 contagios en las últimas 24 horas y queda en el tercer lugar en número de infecciones en ese periodo, tras semanas siendo la región con el mayor número de nuevos casos.
Navarra se sitúa a la cabeza en nuevos positivos, con 546 más en las últimas 24 horas, seguida de Aragon, con 397.
