En el informe se han añadido 157 nuevos fallecimientos. En dos semanas se ha registrado un total de 72.026 positivos.

Administración de una vacuna contra el coronavirus. Pedro Puente Hoyos / EFE

Las comunidades autónomas han notificado al Ministerio de Sanidad 9.571 nuevos casos de covid-19 desde el jueves, 2.809 de ellos diagnosticados en las últimas 24 horas, y 157 muertes, mientras que la incidencia acumulada a 14 días baja tres puntos, hasta 151 casos por cada 100.000 habitantes.

La cifra total de contagios en España se eleva ya a 3.300.965 desde el inicio de la pandemia, según las estadísticas oficiales. La incidencia acumulada en los últimos 14 días por 100.000 habitantes se sitúa en 151,7, frente a 154,76 registrados el jueves. En dos semanas se ha registrado un total de 72.026 positivos.

En el informe de este sábado se han añadido 157 nuevos fallecimientos. Hasta 75.698 personas con prueba diagnóstica positiva han fallecido desde que el virus llegó a España, de acuerdo con los datos recogidos por el Ministerio. En la última semana han fallecido 205 personas con diagnóstico de covid-19 positivo confirmado en España.

