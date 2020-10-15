MADRIDActualizado:
El Ministerio de Sanidad ha registrado este jueves 13.318 casos de covid-19, de los que 6.603 han sido diagnosticados en las últimas 24 horas, en comparación con los 5.104 registrados el miércoles, situándose la cifra global de personas infectadas por coronavirus a las 921.374.
Respecto a los fallecidos por covid-19, el departamento que dirige Salvador Illa ha notificado este jueves 140 más, 494 en la última semana. Esto hace que la cifra global de muertos por coronavirus en España se eleve a las 33.553 personas.
Actualmente hay 11.692 pacientes ingresados por covid-19 en toda España y 1.702 en una UCI, si bien en las últimas 24 horas se han producido 1.473 ingresos y 1.329 altas. La tasa de ocupación de camas ocupadas por coronavirus se sitúa ya en el 9,79% y en las UCI en el 19,23%.
Uno de los datos más preocupantes de los que ha publicado este jueves Sanidad es el de la comunidad foral de Navarra, cuya incidencia acumulada (casos diagnosticados/100.000 habitantes) en los últimos 14 días ha llegado a 811, un nivel nunca alcanzado por ninguna comunidad autónoma hasta la fecha. El máximo que llegó a alcanzar la Comunidad de Madrid fue de 785 y Aragón se quedó en 587. En estos momentos, Melilla es la segunda CCAA con peor incidencia, alcanzando una tasa de 526. Madrid se queda en 450, Aragón 434, La Rioja en 430 y Castilla y León 418.
