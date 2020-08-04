madridActualizado:
El Ministerio de Sanidad ha informado este martes de 1.178 nuevos casos de la covid-19, frente a los 968 notificados este lunes, pero que no incluían a Catalunya, Madrid y Navarra. Desde el inicio de la pandemia se han registrado 302.814 positivos. Los casos notificados en la última semana son 18.191.
Además, se han producido 34 fallecimientos con PCR positiva de la covid-19 en la última semana, en comparación con los 26 de los que informó este lunes el Ministerio. Hasta 28.498 personas han muerto en España con coronavirus, según las cifras oficiales.
En los últimos siete días, 594 personas han sido ingresadas (127.507 en el cómputo global de la pandemia): 52 en Andalucía, 237 en Aragón, once en Baleares, cuatro en Canarias, 14 en Cantabria, dos en Castilla-La Mancha, 24 en Castilla y León, 54 en Cataluña, 52 en Comunitat Valenciana, cinco en Extremadura, 17 en Galicia, 67 en Madrid, 18 en Murcia, 24 en Navarra, diez en País Vasco y tres en La Rioja.
Igualmente, 41 han entrado en Unidades de Cuidados Intensivos (UCI), para un total de 11.824: cuatro en Andalucía, nueve en Aragón, uno en Asturias, dos en Cantabria, dos en Castilla-La Mancha, uno en Castilla y León, tres en Catalunya, cinco en Comunidad Valenciana, tres en Extremadura, uno en Galicia, seis en Madrid, dos en Murcia y dos en Navarra.
