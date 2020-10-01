Estás leyendo: Sanidad registra 182 fallecidos por coronavirus y 9.419 nuevos contagiados

La cifra de fallecidos sigue aumentando y ya se encuentra alrededor de los 200 muertos diarios. Actualmente hay 10.867 pacientes ingresados por covid-19 en toda España y 1.561 en una UCI.

01/10/2020.- Varios sanitarios realizan este jueves el cribado masivo para la detección de la COVID-19 a los vecinos de la localidad malagueña de Villanueva de la Concepción. Un total de 304 pruebas según una muestra aleatoria seleccionada por criterio ep
Varios sanitarios realizan este jueves el cribado masivo para la detección de la covid-19 a los vecinos de la localidad malagueña de Villanueva de la Concepción. EFE/Daniel Pérez

PÚBLICO / EUROPA PRESS

El Ministerio de Sanidad ha notificado este jueves 9.419 casos de covid-19, de los cuales 3.715 han sido diagnosticados en las últimas 24 horas, frente a los 3.897 registrados el miércoles, situándose la cifra global de personas infectadas por coronavirus a las 778.607.

En cuanto al número de fallecidos, la cifra sigue aumentando y ya se encuentra alrededor de los 200 muertos diarios. Así, el departamento que dirige Salvador Illa ha registrado hoy 182 fallecidos por covid-19 más, 547 en la última semana. Esto hace que la cifra global de fallecidos por covid-19 en España se eleve a las 31.973 personas.

Actualmente hay 10.867 pacientes ingresados por covid-19 en toda España y 1.561 en una UCI, si bien en las últimas 24 horas se han producido 1.280 ingresos y 1.233 altas. La tasa de ocupación de camas ocupadas por coronavirus se sitúa ya en el 9,24 por ciento y en el 18,13 por ciento en las UCI.

