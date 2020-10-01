MADRIDActualizado:
El Ministerio de Sanidad ha notificado este jueves 9.419 casos de covid-19, de los cuales 3.715 han sido diagnosticados en las últimas 24 horas, frente a los 3.897 registrados el miércoles, situándose la cifra global de personas infectadas por coronavirus a las 778.607.
En cuanto al número de fallecidos, la cifra sigue aumentando y ya se encuentra alrededor de los 200 muertos diarios. Así, el departamento que dirige Salvador Illa ha registrado hoy 182 fallecidos por covid-19 más, 547 en la última semana. Esto hace que la cifra global de fallecidos por covid-19 en España se eleve a las 31.973 personas.
Actualmente hay 10.867 pacientes ingresados por covid-19 en toda España y 1.561 en una UCI, si bien en las últimas 24 horas se han producido 1.280 ingresos y 1.233 altas. La tasa de ocupación de camas ocupadas por coronavirus se sitúa ya en el 9,24 por ciento y en el 18,13 por ciento en las UCI.
[Habrá ampliación]
