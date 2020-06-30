Estás leyendo: Sanidad registra nueve muertes y 99 contagios en el último día

Sanidad registra nueve muertes y 99 contagios en el último día

En la última semana han fallecido 20 personas. Se han diagnosticado ya 249.271 positivos desde el inicio de la pandemia.

Una sanitaria se prepara para realizar pruebas de anticuerpos, en una imagen de archivo. / EFE - David Arquimbau Sintes
El Ministerio de Sanidad ha notificado nueve muertes con covid-19 en las últimas 24 horas, de forma que se triplican los decesos notificados ayer, tres. Asimismo, en la última semana han fallecido 20 personas, elevando la cifra total a 28.355.

De los 20 fallecimientos, uno se localiza en Andalucía, tres en Castilla-La Mancha, dos en Castilla y León, dos en Catalunya, ocho en Madrid, tres en Euskadi y uno en La Rioja.

El número de nuevos casos se sitúa en 99, un ligero ascenso en comparación con los 84 de este lunes. En España se han diagnosticado ya 249.271 positivos desde el inicio de la pandemia. Un total de 982 personas han iniciado síntomas del coronavirus en las dos últimas semanas, 309 de ellas en los pasados siete días.

En las últimas 24 horas se han detectado nueve casos en Andalucía, diez en Aragón, cuatro en Baleares, uno en Castilla-La Mancha, dos en Castilla y León, 26 en Catalunya, seis en Comunitat Valenciana, tres en Extremadura, tres en Galicia, 29 en Madrid, cuatro en Murcia y dos en Euskadi.

Igualmente, se han producido 153 hospitalizaciones en la última semana (125.183 en total): nueve en Andalucía, catorce en Aragón, uno en Baleares, cuatro en Cantabria, 17 en Castilla-La Mancha, 19 en Castilla y León, doce en Catalunya, siete en Comunitat Valenciana, cuatro en Extremadura, dos en Galicia, 51 en Madrid, ocho en Murcia, dos en Navarra y tres en Euskadi.

Y once ingresos en Unidades de Cuidados Intensivos (11.664 en total): uno en Andalucía, uno en Castilla-La Mancha, tres en Castilla y León, dos en Catalunya, uno en Comunitat Valenciana, dos en Madrid y uno en Navarra.

