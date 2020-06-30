La cena para un cardiólogo de guardia: tres lonchas de embutido y una de queso

madrid
Tres lonchas de embutido y una de queso. Este es el precario "menú" de la cena para un cardiólogo de guardia en el Hospital Clínico de Valladolid.
El doctor Aitor Uribarri mostró este domingo en las redes sociales una imagen del plato al que tuvo acceso mientras cumplía con su jornada laboral.
"Cómo he disfrutado con este estupendo menú", señaló el sanitario tirando de ironía. En el mensaje también mencionó a la Consejería de Salud de Castilla y León.
El doctor adjuntó una imagen en la que aparecen tres piezas de embutido y una loncha de queso. El tuit se hizo viral y a las protestas también se han sumado otros compañeros y de ciudadanos.
No es la primera vez que un sanitario denuncia la mala calidad de los menús a los que tienen acceso cuando están trabajando de guardia y que proporcionan las Consejerías de Sanidad de las diferentes comunidades autónomas.
