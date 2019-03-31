Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Sanidad retira varios productos que contenían fármacos contra la disfunción eréctil no especificados en el prospecto

Los productos contiene tadalafilo o sildenafilo, pero en sus prospectos solo se recogen una serie de productos de origen vegetal.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Medicamento. Imagen del Ministerio de Sanidad. EUROPA PRESS

Medicamento. Imagen del Ministerio de Sanidad. EUROPA PRESS

La Agencia Española de Medicamentos y Productos Sanitarios (AEMPS), dependiente del Ministerio de Sanidad, ha prohibido la comercialización y retirado varios productos y complementos alimenticios por contener los principios activos sildenafilo ('Viagra') y tadalafilo ('Cialis'), que tratan la disfunción eréctil, pero no incluirlos en su etiquetado.

A través de la operación Pangea XI, realizada en varios puntos de Alicante y Galicia, como Lugo o Pontevedra, la AEMPS ha tenido conocimiento de la comercialización de 'Vocativ Sobres', 'Trazan Complex Cápsulas', 'Augebit Comprimidos', 'Sweet End Sobres', 'Over-X Cápsulas', 'Infinitum Comprimidos' y 'Powerup Cápsulas', que en todos los casos infringen la normativa española de fármacos.

De acuerdo con los análisis llevados a cabo por el Laboratorio Oficial de Control de la AEMPS, los productos contiene tadalafilo o sildenafilo, pero en sus prospectos solo se recogen una serie de productos de origen vegetal. "Se presentan como un producto natural, ocultando al consumidor su verdadera composición y dando información engañosa sobre su seguridad", explica el organismo.

"En particular, la presencia de sildenafilo y/o tadalafilo supone un riesgo para aquellos individuos especialmente susceptibles de padecer reacciones adversas con su consumo. Precisamente estos individuos podrían recurrir a productos de este tipo, pretendidamente naturales, a base de plantas, como alternativa teóricamente segura a los medicamentos de prescripción autorizados", argumentan.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad