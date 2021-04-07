La UE prevé que la conclusión de la EMA sobre AstraZeneca afecte a su campaña de vacunación

BRUSELASActualizado:
Los distintos ministros de Sanidad de la Unión Europea han sido informados de que se espera que la decisión del regulador de medicamentos de la UE sobre la seguridad de la vacuna de AstraZeneca tenga un impacto inmediato en los planes de vacunación del bloque y que requiera de una respuesta coordinada, según un documento consultado por Reuters.
El documento fue enviado el martes por la presidencia portuguesa de turno de la UE para invitar a los ministros de Sanidad a una reunión virtual extraordinaria, que se celebrará el miércoles inmediatamente después de la decisión de la Agencia Europea del Medicamento (EMA, por sus siglas en inglés) sobre la vacuna de AstraZeneca.
La EMA dijo el miércoles que la vacuna de AstraZeneca tiene posibles vínculos con unos inusuales casos de coágulos sanguíneos con bajos recuentos de plaquetas detectados en varias personas que recibieron la inyección, pero reiteró que las ventajas de la vacuna superan sus riesgos.
"Esperamos que este anuncio tenga un impacto directo e inmediato no sólo en nuestros planes nacionales de vacunación, sino también en la confianza de nuestros ciudadanos en las vacunas contra la covid-19", dice el documento.
"La armonización a nivel de la UE será esencial para detener la difusión de información errónea", añade.
Reino Unido recomienda vacunas alternativas
El Reino Unido recomienda ofrecer vacunas alternativas a la de Oxford/AstraZeneca a los menores de 30 años, después de que se haya detectado un posible vínculo entre ésta e inusuales trombos en adultos jóvenes, anunció este miércoles el Comité conjunto de vacunación e inmunización (JCVI, en inglés).
Ese grupo de población tendrá la opción de elegir vacunarse con los preparados de Pfizer y Moderna, también aprobados en este país, aunque los reguladores siguen recomendando la vacuna de AstraZeneca en adultos de más edad al considerar que los beneficios compensan los riegos.
