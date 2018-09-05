El Santuario de Nuestra Señora de Lourdes anunció el pasado domingo que ha interpuesto una denuncia contra la artista franco-luxemburguesa Déborah de Robertis que el pasado viernes se desnudó en la Gruta de las Apariciones durante un acto religioso.
La 'perfomance' tuvo lugar el pasado viernes por la tarde en el curso de una procesión cuando una mujer apareció completamente desnuda ante la estatua de la Virgen. "El sábado 1 de septiembre descubrimos que se trató de un acto premeditado, vinculado a una intención supuestamente artística", denunció el Santuario en un comunicado.
El Santuario de Nuestra Señora de Lourdes condenó este "acto de exhibicionismo, que impactó a los fieles presentes en la Gruta en ese momento" y deploró "tal desprecio de la conciencia religiosa y de la libertad de culto".
"Todas nuestras disculpas a los peregrinos presentes en aquel momento y, en particular, a las familias con niños", apuntó.
Según el semanario Le Journal du Dimanche, que reveló el acto de De Robertis, de 34 años, ésta se había situado ante el santuario desnuda, con las manos en posición de rezo y la cabeza cubierta con un velo azul, antes de que los propios peregrinos se acercaran para tratar de taparla.
Tras recibir varias llamadas de testigos, la policía detuvo a la artista, que será juzgada en mayo de 2019 en un tribunal correccional por exhibición sexual, según detalló el fiscal de Tarbes, Pierre Aurignac, en la emisora Europe 1.
De Robertis fue citada por exhibicionismo en octubre de 2017 tras haber realizado un acto similar en el Museo del Louvre de París, pero la Justicia la puso en libertad aceptando que se trataba de un acto militante y artístico para abrir interrogantes sobre el lugar de las mujeres en la historia del arte.
