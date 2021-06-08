Estás leyendo: Encuesta: ¿Consideras justificado que vacunen a los jugadores de la selección española de fútbol?

El ministro de Deportes , José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes, ha justificado este martes la vacunación exprés a los jugadores. Participa en nuestra encuesta. 

Los jugadores de la selección española Diego Llorente, Jordi Alba, Koke Resurección, Gerard Moreno y Pedri el pasado sábado. Pablo García / EFE

El ministro de Deportes, José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes, ha justificado este martes la vacunación exprés de la selección española de fútbol asegurando que es "una excepción". "Nos representan. No vacunamos a un colectivo concreto, vacunamos a los jugadores de la selección porque nos representan. A mi juicio, representar a España lo merece", dijo. La vacunación debe ser aprobada en el Consejo Interterritorial del Sistema Nacional de Salud, que se reúne esta tarde. Participa en nuestra encuesta:

