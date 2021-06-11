Estás leyendo: La Selección española ya ha sido vacunada contra la covid-19

La cuenta oficial ha compartido una imagen de los jugadores recibiendo las dosis por parte de miembros de la Unidad de Seguridad del Hospital Central de la Defensa en Las Rozas

El centrocampista de la selección española de fútbol Pedro González muestra la cartilla de vacunación tras recibir la dosis frente a la covid-19. Pablo García / EFE

Los jugadores, el cuerpo técnico de la selección española encabezado por Luis Enrique Martínez y el personal de la Federación que trabaja con la absoluta, fueron vacunados este viernes en la Ciudad del Fútbol a tres días del estreno de España en la Eurocopa 2020.

Tras evaluar la situación de cada jugador, los internacionales que ya superaron el coronavirus o recibieron una primera dosis de Pfizer completaron las dos necesarias, y el resto recibieron Jansenn al ser monodosis y necesitar menos días para alcanzar máxima inmunización.

Según informa la Federación, una decena de profesionales sanitarios, con grados de teniente, capitán y coronel apoyados por media docena de uniformados -un teniente, dos brigadas y tres cabos del Ejército de Tierra- se desplazaron a Las Rozas para administrar los viales a los futbolistas, de acuerdo a la iniciativa de colaboración entre la Real Federación Española de Fútbol y el Gobierno de España.

La encargada de ejecutar la acción de vacunación fue el personal de la Unidad de Seguridad del Hospital Central de la Defensa Gómez Ulla de Madrid, que aseguran que España disputará "con plenas garantías de seguridad la Eurocopa" y lo hará "en plena igualdad de condiciones con otras selecciones participantes".

Los internacionales españoles se fueron vacunando desde las 10:00 horas y tendrán una mañana libre de ejercicio físico tras recibir la vacuna. A la espera de no sufrir ninguna reacción, se ejercitarán en sesión vespertina.

La Federación volvió a agradecer al Gobierno la "atención a la petición" para permitir a los jugadores que representar a España en la Eurocopa "con su salud y seguridad plenamente garantizadas".

