madridActualizado:
El grupo parlamentario popular ha registrado una proposición no de ley en el Congreso en la que insta al Gobierno a mantener la exención del IVA a hermandades y cofradías por el cobro de sillas, tribunas y palcos en la venta de abonos para presenciar las procesiones de Semana Santa.
En la iniciativa, el PP subraya que no entiende el cambio de criterio del Gobierno por el que se excluye de la exención de Hacienda a hermandades y cofradías, "y les reclama el 21% del IVA desde esta Semana Santa". Según recoge la iniciativa de los populares, con el "cambio de criterio" del Gobierno de coalición "se está poniendo en riesgo la viabilidad económica de estas entidades privadas, culturales, de indudable carácter social y sin ánimo de lucro". Además, recuerdan, que la Semana Santa, en concreto en Andalucía, es un "acontecimiento turístico internacional con una importante repercusión económica y sobre el empleo".
