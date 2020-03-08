Estás leyendo: Casado pide en el Congreso la exención del IVA en los abonos para las procesiones de Semana Santa

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Semana Santa Casado pide en el Congreso la exención del IVA en los abonos para las procesiones de Semana Santa

El PP registra una proposición no de ley en el Congreso para mantener a las hermandades y cofradías exentas de pago de impuestos por el cobro de sillas, palcos y tribunas durante las procesiones.  

Semana santa + IVA: los impuestos llegan a las procesiones
El precio que pagarán los devotos por el alquiler de sillas, tribunas y palcos para ver las procesiones de Semana Santa pasará del 0% al 21%. | Público TV

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

madrid

Actualizado:

efe

El grupo parlamentario popular ha registrado una proposición no de ley en el Congreso en la que insta al Gobierno a mantener la exención del IVA a hermandades y cofradías por el cobro de sillas, tribunas y palcos en la venta de abonos para presenciar las procesiones de Semana Santa.

En la iniciativa, el PP subraya que no entiende el cambio de criterio del Gobierno por el que se excluye de la exención de Hacienda a hermandades y cofradías, "y les reclama el 21% del IVA desde esta Semana Santa". Según recoge la iniciativa de los populares, con el "cambio de criterio" del Gobierno de coalición "se está poniendo en riesgo la viabilidad económica de estas entidades privadas, culturales, de indudable carácter social y sin ánimo de lucro". Además, recuerdan, que la Semana Santa, en concreto en Andalucía, es un "acontecimiento turístico internacional con una importante repercusión económica y sobre el empleo". 

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú