Sigue en directo la manifestación por la democracia y contra Vox en Castilla y León

Sigue en directo la manifestación por la democracia y contra Vox en Castilla y León

Sindicatos, asociaciones ciudadanas y partidos políticos de la oposición convocan manifestaciones alrededor de todo el territorio de Castilla y León contra el Gobierno de PP y Vox, bajo el lema "Defendamos la Democracia".

Manifestación por la democracia y contra Vox en Castilla y León.
Manifestación por la democracia y contra Vox en Castilla y León.

Actualizado:

Sigue en directo la manifestación en Valladolid aquí: 

