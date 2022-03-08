Estás leyendo: Manifestaciones del 8M en Madrid

MANIFESTACIONES 8M

Manifestaciones del 8M en Madrid 

En Madrid hay convocadas dos manifestaciones a las 19 horas. La Comisión 8M parte desde la Plaza de Atocha hasta la Plaza de Colón bajo el lema, 'Derechos para todas, todos los días'. El Movimiento Feminista de Madrid, por su parte, recorre la Gran Vía hasta la Plaza de España bajo el lema 'El feminismo es abolicionista'. 

Imagen de una manifestación del 8M en la Puerta del Sol de Madrid (marzo de 2019). Óscar J.Barroso / AFP7 / Europa Press

Manifestación Comisión 8M

Manifestación convocada por la Comisión 8M bajo el lema, Derechos para todas, todos los días.

Manifestación Movimiento Feminista de Madrid 

Manifestación convocada por el Movimiento Feminista de Madrid bajo el lema El feminismo es abolicionista aquí: 

