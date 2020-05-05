logroño
Los condenados por los sucesos que se produjeron en Logroño, tras la manifestación, de la huelga general del 14 de noviembre de 2012, Pablo Alberdi y Jorge Merino, eludirán la cárcel, a la que habían sido condenados por el Juzgado de lo Penal número 1, al prosperar el recurso ante la Audiencia Provincial de La Rioja.
De hecho, según ha señalado la plataforma Stop Represión La Rioja en las redes sociales, Jorge Merino ha resultado absuelto –le condenaron a un año de prisión por desórdenes públicos–, mientras que a Pablo Alberdi- con una condena de cuatro años y nueve meses también por desordenes públicos y atentado contra la autoridad– se le ha rebajado la pena a un año.
El juicio se celebró, en tres sesiones, a principios de abril de 2018, siendo condenados a las penas antes citadas, que les fueron comunicadas en octubre de ese mismo año. Ahora, dos años después, se conoce el recurso que absuelve a uno de ellos y rebaja la pena a un año de cárcel para el otro, de unos hechos que se iniciaron al terminar la manifestación de la huelga general del 14-N.
