La Policía está rastreando la difusión del vídeo de la agresión a un indigente en Las Palmas de Gran Canaria para intentar identificar al autor o autores de los hechos, tras haber escuchado ya el testimonio de la víctima, según ha confirmado a Efe un portavoz del cuerpo.
El agredido, un hombre de 34 años que duerme en la calle, ha declarado este lunes a Televisión Canaria que los autores del vídeo le pagaron cinco euros por dejarse dar "un cachetón".
Tras declarar ante la Policía, ha explicado que los hechos ocurrieron hace un mes, que perdió el sentido como consecuencia del golpe y no recordaba nada al despertar y que no piensa denunciar a los autores.
¿Puedes colaborar para encontrar a los responsables de esta salvajada?— Guardia Civil 🇪🇸 (@guardiacivil) 17 de noviembre de 2019
Ayúdanos para que no quede impune
📱062 https://t.co/Lvxt6mVEbJ
Las imágenes se hicieron virales en las redes sociales este lunes después de que la Guardia Civil pidiera ayuda a los ciudadanos a través de su cuenta oficial de Twitter para dar con los responsables de la agresión, pero llevaban ya un tiempo circulando por internet y por servicios de mensajes a móviles, como Whatsapp.
En el vídeo se observa a un joven que sonríe a alguien que lo está grabando, cuando es derribado a suelo de un bofetón en la cara. En su caída, se golpea la cabeza con fuerza contra un banco de piedra y queda tendido en el suelo sin conocimiento.
