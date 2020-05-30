Un sobrino del rey de Bélgica da positivo por coronavirus tras regresar a España y celebrar una fiesta en Córdoba

El príncipe Joaquín de Bélgica, sobrino del rey Felipe de Bélgica, ha dado positivo por coronavirus, según han confirmado fuentes del Palacio Real belga citadas por medios belgas. Joaquín vive desde hace varios años en España con su novia, Victoria Ortiz Martínez-Sagrera.
Joaquín, hijo de la princesa Astrid y del príncipe Lorenzo, pasó los dos últimos meses en Bélgica y finalmente regresó a España el pasado lunes, por lo que se organizó una fiesta de bienvenida en Córdoba el pasado martes.
El evento tuvo lugar en una casa privada y en él según algunas fuentes participaron no menos de 27 personas de la alta sociedad. Sin embargo, según informaciones citadas por el grupo de medios de comunicación belga Sudpresse la cifra de asistente no superó la señalada por la normativa, en este caso 15 personas.
Al parecer Joaquín, de 28 años, tuvo síntomas un día después de la fiesta, según el diario belga 7sur7. Este viernes, 29 de mayo, los resultados han confirmado que tenía coronavirus, pero su estado no requiere de hospitalización. Un total de 27 personas con las que estuvo en contacto desde su regreso a España han sido ya alertadas y están en cuarentena.
El príncipe Joaquín no tiene función oficial dentro de la familia real belga y sus desplazamientos corresponden a su vida privada. Es el noveno en la línea de sucesión al trono belga.
