Estás leyendo: Principales indicadores de la crisis que destruye Linares, en gráficos

Público
Público

SOS Linares Principales indicadores de la crisis que destruye Linares, en gráficos

Población de Linares frente al número de demandantes de empleo.
Población de Linares frente al número de demandantes de empleo. Padrón Municipal / SEPE

Linares

Actualizado:

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público