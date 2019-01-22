Público
Spotify ya permite bloquear a los artistas: así puedes hacerlo

La función ha sido vista por algunos usuarios y se espera que llegue en una próxima actualización de la plataforma de música 'streaming'.

Spotify trabaja en una nueva función que permitirá bloquear canciones de cualquier artistas, para que dejen de aparecer en el servicio y que el usuario no tenga que escucharlas si no quiere.

La función ha sido vista por algunos usuarios y se espera que llegue en una próxima actualización de la plataforma de música streaming, como informan en Thurrott.

La posibilidad de bloquear a determinados artistas supondrá que sus canciones no aparecerán ni en la biblioteca del usuario, ni en listas aleatorias ni demás contenidos que ofrezca la plataforma. Eso sí, el medio citado advierte que el usuario no podrá bloquear aquella canción en la que el artista odiado aparece como colaborador.

Para bloquear a un artista, habrá que acceder al menú en su perfil, donde aparecerá la opción que evitará que se reproduzca su música. No obstante, por el momento forma parte de una prueba.

