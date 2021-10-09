Estás leyendo: Muere un joven en Rubí apuñalado por dos personas para robarle el móvil

Los Mossos han informado de que el caso se encuentra bajo secreto judicial.

Imagen de los Mossos D´Esquadra. Lorena Sopnea / EUROPA PRESS

Un joven de origen paquistaní ha muerto la pasada noche en Rubí (Barcelona) a consecuencia de las heridas de arma blanca que presuntamente le han asestado otros dos jóvenes que pretendían robarle el móvil, han informado fuentes próximas al caso.

El suceso ha tenido lugar sobre las 23:00 horas de ayer en la calle Magí Ramentol de Rubí, suceso que ahora trata de esclarecer la División de Investigación Criminal (DIC) de los Mossos d'Esquadra.

Fuentes del Sistema de Emergencias Médicas (SEM) han explicado que el joven murió en el lugar de la agresión a pesar de los intentos que hicieron los efectivos del servicio para reanimarlo. El caso, según un comunicado emitido por los Mossos, se encuentra bajo secreto judicial

