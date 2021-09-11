Ocho heridos, dos graves, en una pelea en las fiestas de Rivas (Madrid)

madrid
Una pelea multitudinaria esta madrugada durante las fiestas de Rivas ha dejado el balance de ocho jóvenes heridos por arma blanca, dos de ellos graves, según ha informado Emergencias 112 Comunidad de Madrid este sábado.
Los vecinos y testigos de la reyerta han llamado al 112 en torno a las 05.45 horas, y el SUMMA 112 ha atendido a dos jóvenes de 19 años que presentaban heridas incisas por arma blanca.
Uno de ellos tenía cinco heridas en tórax y abdomen y fue trasladado por una UVI en estado grave al Hospital Gregorio Marañón. El otro chico tenía tres heridas en abdomen y fue enviado grave al Hospital Ramón y Cajal.
Los sanitarios atendieron en el punto a otros seis heridos leves, de entre 20 y 19 años, con cortes leves y/o contusiones, que fueron dados de alta todo en el lugar. El servicio de emergencias Madrid 112 gestionó a lo largo de la madrugada numerosas llamadas relativas a estos incidentes.
El suceso está siendo investigado por la Guardia Civil que ha establecido un dispositivo de seguridad en la localidad para arrestar a los causantes de los incidentes, según han informado fuentes del instituto armado.
También están tomando declaración a los testigos y a la víctimas para identificar a todos los responsables. Por el momento no se han producido detenciones y se investigan las causas que originaron esta reyerta multitudinaria.
