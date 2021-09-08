La Guardia Civil ha detenido a un individuo de 86 años como presunto autor de los delitos de retención ilegal y de agresión sexual contra su compañera sentimental, según informaron a Europa Press fuentes cercanas a la investigación.
En concreto, los hechos tuvieron lugar en el domicilio del presunto agresor, en una pedanía de Murcia, en un piso que era propiedad del acusado, a pesar de que este vive en Caravaca de la Cruz, como apunta La Opinión de Murcia. Según el relato de la víctima, el individuo la mantuvo maniatada, al menos, durante dos días en los que le habría agredido sexualmente.
Nada más liberarse, la mujer de 40 años, denunció los hechos a la Guardia Civil, en las dependencias del instituto armado en la vecina población de Bullas. Los efectivos lograron detener al presunto autor de los hechos inmediatamente, este pasado lunes.
El presunto agresor pasó este pasado martes, a disposición del Juzgado número 1 de Violencia de Género de Caravaca de la Cruz, partido judicial al que pertenece la víctima. El magistrado ordenó su ingreso en prisión preventiva como presunto autor de los delitos de agresión sexual y detención ilegal.
