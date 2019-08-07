Rubén Carbonell, un hombre de 29 años, ha fallecido la pasada madrugada en Alicante al no abrirse su paracaídas tras lanzarse desde una cementera cuando pretendía grabar el salto para su canal de YouTube.
Según han informado fuentes próximas al caso, la víctima tenía un canal en la plataforma de Internet con tan solo seis suscriptores y el mismo estaba dedicado a los deportes de riesgo, sobre todo, el "puenting", así como las prácticas y vuelos en paracaídas y parapente.
De esta manera, tenía la intención de filmar el salto en plena noche tras entrar en el recinto de la cementera, que se sitúa entre los términos municipales de Alicante y San Vicente del Raspeig.
El siniestro ocurrió en torno a las 0.55 horas y se supo por la llamada de un amigo que se iba a lanzar a continuación con otro paracaídas.
Sin embargo, por causas que todavía se desconocen el dispositivo de apertura del paracaídas falló y el "youtuber" falleció al instante pese a las maniobras de reanimación sanitarias.
Al lugar acudieron unidades del SAMU, policía local, Guardia Civil y Policía Nacional, cuerpo este último que se ha hecho cargo de la investigación.
Las fuentes consultadas no han concretado todavía cómo accedieron al interior de las instalaciones los dos paracaidistas.
