Estás leyendo: Cárcel para un padre acusado de apuñalar a su hija de siete años

Público
Público
ZAMORA

Cárcel para un padre acusado de apuñalar a su hija de siete años

El acusado tiene antecedentes por violencia de género y niega ser el responsable de la agresión a la menor. 

Fotografía de archivo de un agente de la Policía Nacional.
Fotografía de archivo de un agente de la Policía Nacional. EUROPA PRESS

Madrid

Actualizado:

Un hombre ha sido detenido en Zamora acusado de acuchillar a su hija de siete años en brazos y piernas. Los hechos sucedieron durante la madrugada del domingo en las inmediaciones del domicilio del agresor. El progenitor se encontraba con la menor en el régimen establecido con el convenio de divorcio de su expareja cuando agredió a su hija con un cuchillo en las extremidades. Al parecer, hay constancia de denuncias por maltratos contra el investigado y además otra por amenazas, según ha podido saber La Opinión de Zamora. El acusado permanece ahora en prisión preventiva.

Los vecinos encontraron a la niña de siete años a las afueras del domicilio paterno, alertados por los llantos de la menor y con cortes en las cuatro extremidades. Según el diario que ha publicado estas informaciones, el acusado niega ser el responsable de esta agresión. 

La menor fue trasladada al servicio de urgencias del Hospital Virgen de la Concha por los agentes de la Policía Nacional que acudieron tras la llamada de alerta de los vecinos. Además, según ha publicado La Opinión de Zamora, la otra hija del matrimonio, también menor de edad, se ha negado desde hace un tiempo a ver a su padre. 

El agresor puede ser acusado de un homicidio en grado de tentativa o de lesiones con arma blanca, según ha podido saber La Opinión de Zamora. La menor no ha prestado declaración y se encuentra con su madre desde el suceso. El testimonio de la niña será clave para averiguar lo que sucedió. 

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público