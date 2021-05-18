Estás leyendo: Un voluntario de la Cruz Roja salva la vida a una bebé atrapada en la valla de Ceuta

CEUTA

Un voluntario de la Cruz Roja salva la vida a una bebé atrapada en la valla de Ceuta

Cruz Roja atiende a un bebé en la playa del Tarajal, a 17 de mayo de 2021, en Ceuta (España). Antonio Sempere / Europa Press

CEUTA

Agencia EFE

Un voluntario de la Cruz Roja Española ha salvado la vida a una bebé, de tan solo tres semanas, que se encontraba atrapada en el tumulto de personas que estaban junto al vallado del espigón fronterizo de Ceuta a la espera de entrar en la ciudad autónoma.

El suceso se produjo la pasada noche cuando el voluntario de la institución humanitaria advirtió que entre el grupo de personas que había junto a la valla se encontraba una mujer que sostenía entre sus brazos a la bebé.

El miembro de la Cruz Roja vio un pequeño hueco en el vallado, por el que consiguió hacerse con la niña mientras que la madre aguardaba una larga cola para entrar en Ceuta, según han informado a Efe fuentes de la institución humanitaria.

Momentos después, la madre consiguió entrar en la ciudad bordeando el espigón fronterizo y se reencontró con su hija, con la que está en la nave industrial del Tarajal pasando la cuarentena obligatoria por la covid-19.

