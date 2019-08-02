Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Superhéroes A subasta el primer cómic de Spider-Man, cuya copia se vendió por un millón de dólares

La plataforma digital holandesa Catawiki espera que su venta supere los cientos de miles de euros, ya que se trata de uno de los ejemplares más buscados.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Página de apertura del primer ejemplar de Spider-Man./ Catawiki

Página de apertura del primer ejemplar de Spider-Man./ Catawiki

El primer ejemplar del superhéroe Spider-Man, uno de los cómics más buscados del mundo, ha salido este viernes a subasta en la plataforma digital holandesa Catawiki y se espera que supere los cientos de miles de euros.

El cómic de Amazing Fantasy, publicado en 1962, se encuentra en el top 3 de los más buscados del mundo y es uno de los ejemplares más peculiares que pone a la venta esta web de subastas de objetos únicos entre el 2 y el 11 de agosto.

Se prevé que hasta la semana que viene no se conozca el precio que ha alcanzado esta pieza de colección, que generará "una interesante batalla entre los coleccionistas", según la plataforma de subastas.

Según estipula un experto en la propia página web, el valor estimado del artículo ronda los 15.000 euros en la página de subastas porque "se encuentra en condiciones de lectura, pero con varios rastros de que se ha usado". Sin embargo, el precio final que pague su futuro poseedor será mucho mayor. 

En 2011, una copia de este cómic creado por Stan Lee y Steve Ditko, el primero que contiene la aparición completa de Spider-Man, batió récords y logró ser subastado por más de 1 millón de dólares (900.730 euros).

Un año después de hacer su primera aparición en Amazing Fantasy, Spider-Man se popularizó tanto que se elaboró un especial sobre sus aventuras, convertido en un clásico en la historia del cómic, que fue seguido de películas, series de televisión y juegos.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad