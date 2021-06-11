Estás leyendo: El Tribunal Supremo avala regular los pisos turísticos en Barcelona

La Asociación de Apartamentos Turísticos de Barcelona sostuvo que los límites que fija el plan no estaban justificados por razones de interés general y cuestionaba su proporcionalidad, considerándolo una restricción de la libre competencia, lo que el tribunal descarta.

Un inmueble de Barcelona, con pancartas contra los pisos turísticos.
Puerta de un piso turístico. LUCÍA FRANCO

El Tribunal Supremo (TS) ha avalado la regulación de los pisos turísticos que el Ayuntamiento de Barcelona aprobó en 2016 al desestimar un recurso de la Asociación de Apartamentos Turísticos de Barcelona (Apartur), que pidió anular el plan urbanístico que los regula y que los magistrados ven "un instrumento legítimo" para proteger la existencia de viviendas de alquiler para vecinos. 

El recurso se oponía a la decisión del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya (TSJC), que ya anuló una parte del plan urbanístico pero avaló limitar el acceso a esta actividad económica con una autorización municipal, y la sentencia del Supremo, consultada por Europa Press, ratifica el fallo del tribunal catalán. 

Apartur sostuvo que los límites que fija el plan no estaban justificados por razones de interés general y cuestionaba su proporcionalidad, considerándolo una restricción de la libre competencia, lo que el tribunal descarta.

El consistorio ya derogó el plan urbanístico impugnado, y está vigente uno nuevo aprobado en 2017, pero el recurso de Apartur reprochó que contiene "las mismas limitaciones que el anterior", al mantener la autorización como obligatoria y fijar requisitos para conseguir esta autorización. 

Los magistrados del Supremo resuelven que las limitaciones a los pisos turísticos que fijó Barcelona se ajustan tanto a la regulación europea como a la legislación española, y consideran cerrado el debate "por pura técnica jurídica".

En la sentencia, afirman que un plan urbanístico como este es un instrumento legítimo para requerir una autorización administrativa a los pisos turísticos, lo que consideran proporcionado y justificado para proteger "la razón imperiosa de interés general de facilitar la existencia de viviendas susceptibles de arrendamientos para residencia de los ciudadanos".

