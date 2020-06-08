El Supremo confirma la condena de nueve meses de cárcel a Hasél por enaltecimiento del terrorismo

madridActualizado:
El Tribunal Supremo ha confirmado la condena a nueve meses de prisión al rapero Pablo Rivadulla Duró, Pablo Hasél, por enaltecimiento del terrorismo e injurias a la monarquía y a las fuerzas de seguridad a través de mensajes "atentatorios" en redes sociales.
El Supremo ha desestimado los recursos contra su condena al considerar que "el ejercicio de la libertad de expresión y opinión cuenta con algunas barreras" y que la conducta de Hasél va "más allá" de la "camaradería nacida de vínculos ideológicos" al comportar una "alabanza, no ya de los objetivos políticos, sino de los medios violentos" empleados por organizaciones terroristas como ETA.
La sentencia, que cuenta con el voto particular de dos de los cinco magistrados, considera que algunas expresiones contra el rey y las fuerzas policiales tampoco pueden enmarcarse dentro de la libertad de expresión: "Es odio y ataques al honor".
Sobre Hasél pesa además una primera condena a dos años de prisión, también por enaltecimiento del terrorismo a través de sus canciones, cuya ejecución la Audiencia Nacional dejó en suspenso en 2019. Ahora, este tribunal deberá decidir si el rapero entra en prisión, indican a Efe fuentes jurídicas.
