El objetivo es atender las necesidades hídricas de las cuencas receptoras después de que así lo haya aprobado este miércoles la Comisión Central de Explotación del Acueducto Tajo-Segura (ATS) en una reunión telemática.

Imagen de un tramo del trasvase del Tajo al Segura–
Imagen de un tramo del trasvase del Tajo al Segura–. EUROPA PRESS.

El Ministerio para la Transición Ecológica y el Reto Demográfico autorizará en breve un trasvase de 38 hectómetros cúbicos (hm3) de agua del Tajo al Segura durante este mes de junio para atender las necesidades hídricas de las cuencas receptoras después de que así lo haya aprobado este miércoles la Comisión Central de Explotación del Acueducto Tajo-Segura (ATS) en una reunión telemática.

El informe de situación, elaborado por el Centro de Estudios y Experimentación de Obras Públicas (Cedex) y tomado en consideración por la Comisión, indica que el volumen embalsado en Entrepeñas y Buendía (embalses de cabecera del Tajo) el pasado 1 de junio era de 818,2 hm3, por lo que queda un volumen autorizado pendiente de trasvasar de 74,8 hm3, de manera que resulta un volumen de embalse efectivo de 743,4 hm3, superior al umbral de 673 hm3 que corresponde al límite de situación hidrológica excepcional para el mes de junio.

Por tanto, se constata que el sistema se encuentra en situación de nivel 2 y, en aplicación automática de la norma vigente, se procede a la autorización automática de un trasvase de 38 hm3, según informó el departamento dirigido por Teresa Ribera.

Por otro lado, los miembros de la Comisión Central de Explotación del Acueducto Tajo-Segura fueron informados del estado de tramitación de la modificación de las reglas de explotación del trasvase, que se encuentra en la última fase antes de su aprobación por el Gobierno, al haberse enviado ya para informe al Consejo de Estado.

