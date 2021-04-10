Estás leyendo: Castilla-La Mancha amplía hasta el 75% el aforo en las plazas de toros

Esta nueva regulación elimina la anterior norma que establecía un máximo de 500 espectadores sin importar el aforo de la plaza, y que era hasta ahora la restricción vigente en la comunidad autónoma que más espectáculos taurinos realizó en el año 2020.

Imagen recurso del torero López-Chaves en una corrida de toros. - Europa Press
El Gobierno de Castilla-La Mancha ha ampliado hasta el 75% el aforo de sus plazas de toros para la celebración de festejos taurinos en la región, según recoge la nueva normativa publicada este sábado en el Diario Oficial de Castilla-La Mancha (DOCM), en las disposiciones de la Consejería de Sanidad.

"Los espectáculos taurinos podrán celebrarse con un aforo de hasta el 75% en espacios abiertos y conforme a los protocolos en vigencia en cada caso. Se deberá contar con butaca preasignada, y en caso justificado de que no fuera posible, establecer las medidas pertinentes para asegurar en todo momento el mantenimiento de la distancia de seguridad interpersonal", recoge textualmente el DOCM.

Esta nueva regulación elimina la anterior norma que establecía un máximo de 500 espectadores sin importar el aforo de la plaza, y que era la restricción que imperaba en la actualidad en esta comunidad.

Castilla-La Mancha ha sido la comunidad que más festejos taurinos ha celebrado a lo largo del año 2020

Así, Castilla-La Mancha ha sido la comunidad que más festejos taurinos ha celebrado durante todo el 2020, superando de largo la treintena, y este 2021 ya lleva acogidos un total de cinco: dos en Ossa de Montiel (Albacete), uno en Herencia (Ciudad Real), otro en Consuegra (Toledo) y otro más en Esquivias (Toledo).

Esta ampliación del aforo en los cosos manchegos llega una semana después de que Sanidad ratificara la exigencia de mantener el metro y medio de distancia interpersonal como requisito indispensable para poder celebrar cualquier espectáculo cultural a nivel nacional, y casi a la vez de que la Junta de Extremadura haya autorizado el festejo del próximo sábado, 17 de abril, en Mérida, al 50%. 

