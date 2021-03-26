Estás leyendo: La televisión pública valenciana rechaza emitir 'Bola de Dragón'

'Dragon Ball' La televisión pública valenciana rechaza emitir 'Bola de Dragón'

El director general de À Punt, Alfred Costa, asegura que "la legislación de género, los códigos de valor y los códigos infantiles, además del precio" hacen difícil volver a programar la serie creada por Akira Toriyama

Dragon Ball vuelve a la pequeña pantalla 18 años después.
Una imagen de 'Dragon Ball. -Archivo.

València

Bola de Dragón, el manga creado por Akira Toriyama que cuenta las aventuras de Goku, un guerrero que protege a la Tierra de otros seres que quieren conquistarla y exterminar a la humanidad, no se emitirá en la radiotelevisión pública valenciana, À Punt.

Así lo confirmó el pasado martes el director general de À Punt, Alfred Costa, quien descartó de plano la vuelta a la programación de la serie Bola del Drac, tal y como había pedido el grupo parlamentario Compromís, informa la prensa local.

Costa afirmó que  "la legislación de género, los códigos de valor y los códigos infantiles, además del precio" hacen difícil volver a programar la serie porque la radiotelevisión valenciana "prefiere destinar ese dinero a empresas valencianas que generan trabajo" en el País Valenciá.

