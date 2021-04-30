Santa Cruz de Tenerife
El dispositivo de búsqueda del padre y sus dos hijas que desaparecieron el pasado martes se ha ampliado hacia el sureste de Tenerife, han indicado fuentes de la Guardia Civil, llevando la búsqueda hasta La Gomera, La Palma y El Hierro.
Las fuentes han indicado que durante el jueves la búsqueda se llevó a cabo por la zona noroeste de Tenerife, entre Punta de Anaga y Güímar, y este viernes se ampliará hacia el sureste.
Además, fuentes policiales han confirmado que efectivos de la Guardia Civil están registrando una finca propiedad del padre de las menores en la zona de Igueste de Candelaria.
En la búsqueda participan unidades aéreas, terrestres y submarinas tanto de Guardia Civil como de Salvamento Marítimo y Grupo de Emergencias y Salvamento, y se mantienen varias líneas de investigación acerca de la desaparición de Tomás Antonio G. y sus dos hijas, de 1 y 6 años.
La desaparición se produjo el pasado martes, cuando la madre presentó una denuncia porque el padre no había entregado a las niñas a la hora acordada.
Al día siguiente a la desaparición se encontró vacío y alejado de la costa el barco del padre, y el juzgado de primera instancia e instrucción número 3 de Güímar ha incoado diligencias previas por la presunta comisión de un delito de secuestro.
Localizan una silla de bebé flotando en el mar
Los medios movilizados en el dispositivo de búsqueda han hallado un silla infantil de retención en vehículos flotando en el mar, informaron fuentes de la investigación.
Salvamento Marítimo ha hecho un llamamiento a todas las embarcaciones que se encuentren en tránsito por la zona donde fue hallado, vacío y a la deriva, el barco propiedad del padre, Tomás Antonio G., para que estén atentos por si pudieran avistar algún indicio que pudiera facilitar las labores de búsqueda.
Estas desapariciones, especialmente la de las dos niñas, ha causado gran preocupación en la isla y han sido muchas las muestras de solidaridad hacia la madre.
Entre ellas, la de la ministra de Igualdad, Irene Montero, que, a través de Twitter, ha mandado "todo el apoyo y cariño a la madre de las dos niñas desaparecidas en Tenerife en estos momentos tan difíciles. Seguimos con preocupación y atención las tareas de búsqueda".
