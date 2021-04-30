Estás leyendo: Al menos 44 muertos por una estampida durante una celebración religiosa en Israel

Al menos 44 muertos por una estampida durante una celebración religiosa en Israel

Decenas de miles de judíos se encontraban celebrando la festividad de Lag Baomer en el norte de Israel, en el evento más concurrido en el país desde el inicio de la pandemia de covid-19.

Los servicios médicos atienden a heridos, con los cuerpos de los fallecidos tapados en el suelo, tras la tragedia ocurrida durante la festividad del Lag Baomer, en el norte de Israel.
Los servicios médicos atienden a heridos, con los cuerpos de los fallecidos tapados en el suelo, tras la tragedia ocurrida durante la festividad del Lag Baomer, en el norte de Israel este viernes 30 de abril de 2021. DAVID COHEN / EFE

Jerusalén

Al menos 44 personas han muerto este viernes tras una aparente estampida humana esta madrugada, cuando decenas de miles de judíos celebraban la festividad de Lag Baomer en el Monte Meron al norte de Israel, en un evento que fue el más concurrido en el país desde el inicio de la pandemia de covid-19.

En la tragedia, más de cien personas resultaron heridas. Decenas están en situación crítica, según los servicios de emergencia, que evacuan a los afectados para recibir atención médica y han instalado un hospital de campaña tras uno de los incidentes más trágicos de la historia reciente de Israel.

Se desconoce aún la causa exacta que causó el accidente pero la última hipótesis que se baraja es la de que se produjo una estampida humana. En un primer momento se informó de que podría haber sido por un escenario que se derrumbó, a lo que se habría añadido la aglomeración de gente en el área, concretó a Efe un portavoz del servicio de emergencias israelí United Hatzalah.

"Nuestros voluntarios en la zona explican que hubo un colapso debido al hacinamiento y las personas se cayeron unas encima de otras", lo que provocó que muchos "huyeran del lugar" y se encontraran en una situación de mayor saturación, agregó.

Evento sin restricciones

La festividad de Lag Baomer, en la que participaron decenas de miles de judíos ultraortodoxos que marcaban la celebración con cánticos y bailes en el Monte Merón de Galilea, se hizo sin grandes restricciones después de que Israel haya vuelto a una normalidad casi completa tras una veloz vacunación contra el coronavirus.

El Ejército israelí se desplazó para ayudar en la evacuación de heridos y proporcionar "tratamiento médico" sobre el terreno. Según medios locales, el primer ministro israelí, Benjamín Netanyahu, calificó el incidente como "un terrible desastre".

