Un terremoto de magnitud 4,3 se siente en varias localidades de Lleida

Un terremoto de magnitud 4,3 ha sacudido el Pirineo de Lleida y se ha notado en distintos puntos de Catalunya alrededor de las 17.30 horas de este miércoles.
El epicentro del seísmo se ha situado cerca de Ribera d'Urgellet, aunque se ha sentido en Granollers, Cornellà, Sant Feliu de Llobregat, Terrassa o Barcelona. Protección Civil ha activado la prealerta del Plan Sismicat y se desconoce si ha producido daños.
