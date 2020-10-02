madrid
Navarra ha registrado la pasada noche una veintena de terremotos con epicentro en Lizoáin o sus inmediaciones, misma zona que la noche anterior se registraron dos movimientos sísmicos de 4,6 y 4,4 grados de magnitud.
Después de esos dos terremotos se sucedieron decenas de réplicas y durante la noche de este jueves se han repetido una veintena de temblores, dos de ellos sentidos por la población.
En concreto, a las 3.52 horas se ha producido un movimiento sísmico de 2,5 grados que se ha sentido en Barañáin, Huarte, Mutilva Baja, Olaz, Olloki, Pamplona, Sarriguren y Villava, según datos del Instituto Geográfico Nacional.
Minutos después, a las 4.07 se ha registrado otro terremoto también de 2,5 grados que se ha sentido en Huarte, Ibiricu, Burlada, Gorraiz, Pamplona y Villava.
A las 5.02 horas se ha producido otro movimiento de 2,5 grados, aunque no ha sido sentido. Antes y después de esos terremotos se han producido otros temblores, aunque de menor intensidad, entre 1,5 y 2,3 grados.
