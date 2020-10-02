Estás leyendo: Continúan los terremotos en Navarra, con una veintena de temblores, algunos sentidos por la población

Terremotos Continúan los terremotos en Navarra, con una veintena de temblores, algunos sentidos por la población

Navarra ha registrado la pasada noche una veintena de terremotos con epicentro en Lizoáin o sus inmediaciones.

Mapa de la zona donde se han registrado los terremotos. / Europa Press

madrid

europa press

Navarra ha registrado la pasada noche una veintena de terremotos con epicentro en Lizoáin o sus inmediaciones, misma zona que la noche anterior se registraron dos movimientos sísmicos de 4,6 y 4,4 grados de magnitud

Después de esos dos terremotos se sucedieron decenas de réplicas y durante la noche de este jueves se han repetido una veintena de temblores, dos de ellos sentidos por la población.

En concreto, a las 3.52 horas se ha producido un movimiento sísmico de 2,5 grados que se ha sentido en Barañáin, Huarte, Mutilva Baja, Olaz, Olloki, Pamplona, Sarriguren y Villava, según datos del Instituto Geográfico Nacional.

Minutos después, a las 4.07 se ha registrado otro terremoto también de 2,5 grados que se ha sentido en Huarte, Ibiricu, Burlada, Gorraiz, Pamplona y Villava.

A las 5.02 horas se ha producido otro movimiento de 2,5 grados, aunque no ha sido sentido. Antes y después de esos terremotos se han producido otros temblores, aunque de menor intensidad, entre 1,5 y 2,3 grados.

