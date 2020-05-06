madrid
Uno de cada tres positivos de los 100.000 test adquiridos hace un mes por la Comunidad de Madrid para los sanitarios es falso. Un documento interno de la Consejería de Sanidad de Madrid revela que las pruebas tienen menor fiabilidad de la anunciada.
La presidenta de la comunidad, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, anunció el pasado 8 de abril que los test iban a ser "los mejores que ha traído España", con un 92 por ciento de sensibilidad de los test para realizar un estudio selectivo de anticuerpos.
Según adelanta el diario El País, el Servicio de Farmacia de la Dirección Asistencial Sureste rebaja ese porcentaje anunciado por Ayuso el mes pasado y otorga un 79,4% de sensibilidad a los test. Unas cifras que ponen en entredicho el alto grado de confianza depositado en estas pruebas.
Aunque según indicó Ayuso cuando anunció que la comunidad recibiría las pruebas, estas fueron analizadas en el estudio de microbiología del Hospital de La Paz que confirmaron la sensibilidad de los mismas y, tras este análisis, fueron compradas.
El Servicio de Farmacia de la Dirección Asistencial Sureste rebaja a un 79,4% la sensibilidad de los test
El objetivo de la compra era que los test se utilizarán primero en personas que están en riesgo y que se están exponiendo al ser trabajadores esenciales porque "pueden estar contagiando", como son sanitarios y policías, y residencias de ancianos.
Mientras España mantiene la tasa de sanitarios contagiados más alta del mundo, con casi 44.000, un 20% del total de los mismos, el Ejecutivo regional pretende seguir con el uso de estos test en profesionales de la salud. Una gestión que critican tanto lo sindicatos como los profesionales de la salud de la capital.
Esta no es la primera vez que se demuestra la baja fiabilidad de los test en España, a finales de mayo se comprobó que un cargamento proveniente de China con más de más de 50.000 los test rápidos eran defectuosos. Asimismo, se vieron que los resultados eran "sospechosos", dado que el 30% de los análisis de muestra daban "falsos positivos".
