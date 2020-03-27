madrid
El Ministerio de Sanidad admite que no fueron 9.000, sino más de 50.000 los test rápidos defectuosos que el Gobierno compró a una empresa de China.
Según informa la Cadena SER , 24 horas después de anunciar que el Gobierno fue timado en la compra de las pruebas del coronavirus, el ministerio de Salvador Illa ha reconocido que el cargamento adquirido fue cinco veces mayor.
Asimismo, la Comunidad de Madrid recibió tests de diagnóstico rápido que no funcionaban tanto en cribado de población como en muestras de laboratorio. Se comprobó que sus resultados eran "sospechosos", dado que el 30% de los análisis de muestra daban "falsos positivos".
Aunque el Gobierno no ha desvelado el nombre de la proveedora española que compró esos test a Bioeasy, la embajada china en España admite que la compañía no tenía licencia para vender esos productos y no está entre las que recomienda su gobierno.
Por su parte, el Ministerio de Sanidad justificó este jueves que la partida de test rápidos para detectar el coronavirus que no cumplen los estándares de calidad los compró a un proveedor nacional "de confianza", y ofrecían "todas las garantías" al tener la marca CE, por lo que ha rechazado que haya habido "negligencia".
