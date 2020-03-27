madridActualizado:
La Consejería de Sanidad de la Comunidad de Madrid cambia de criterio a la hora de realizar las pruebas de coronavirus (PCR) y se dejarán de hacer a pacientes con "cuadros muy típicos".
Esta limitación, que afecta a pacientes con neumonía bilateral, reducirá el número de nuevos casos positivos ya que el diagnóstico se hará por "criterios clínicos y radiológicos. Será considerado caso posible, sin necesidad de solicitar PCR SARS-CoV-2", según informa El País.
La Comunidad de Madrid registra un alto número de contagios. Según el último balance del Ministerio de Sanidad, la covid-19 afecta a 19.243 personas. En las residencias de ancianos, más de 1.000 personas han fallecido este mes de marzo y se han detectado más de 650 casos de coronavirus.
Algunos alcaldes de pueblos la región han vinculado el aumento de casos positivos en sus localidades con la llegada de visitantes el pasado fin de semana. "Ya están agobiados por mantener la situación en sus pueblos y que se cumplan las normas; pero luego les llegan cientos de vecinos nuevos y se ven incapacitados para reaccionar", ha asegurado el consejero de Vivienda y Administración Local, David Pérez, en una entrevista en Onda Madrid.
