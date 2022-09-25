Newsletters

La tormenta tropical Hermine que azota Canarias, en imágenes

Las fuertes lluvias e intensos vientos marcan este fin de semana en el archipiélago canario, dejando su rastro violento en varios puntos de las islas.

madrid

Actualizado:
  • La tormenta tropical Hermine ha descargado agua durante todo el sábado en la capital grancanaria, pero de forma calmada y sin causar incidencias.

    Ángel medina / EFE

    1 de 7

    Canarias cierra septiembre con una tormenta tropical

    Hermine, la tormenta tropical que cubre el archipiélago, ha descargado en las últimas 24 horas hasta 165 litros de agua por metro cuadrado en varios puntos de la isla. Septiembre acaba para Canarias con fuertes lluvias y alerta roja en cinco de las siete islas.

  • Una persona se protege de la lluvia con una bolsa de plástico durante una tormenta registrada en La Orotava, en Tenerife, este sábado.

    nerea de ara / efe

    2 de 7

    Previsiones iniciales

    La AEMET alertó de "riesgo extremo" lo que supondría el paso de la tormenta tropical por las islas, que produciría precipitaciones "intensas y persistentes" durante este domingo. Se esperaban hasta 180 litros de lluvia por metro cúbico que afectarían fuertemente a islas como La Palma, El Hierro o Gran Canaria.

  • Unos vecinos de La Laguna (Tenerife) taponan las puertas de sus viviendas con plásticos y tablones en previsión de las lluvias a consecuencia del ciclón tropical que pasará cerca de Canarias en las próximas horas.

    ramón de la rocha / efe

    3 de 7

    Los vecinos tomaron medidas ante la llegada de la tormenta

    Para evitar daños mayores, los vecinos de los municipios canarios se adelantaron a los pronósticos y taponaron las puertas y ventanas con plásticos y tablones ante las previsiones de lluvias torrenciales por la aproximación de Hermine. 

  • Santa cruz de La Palma ha registrado más de 20 litros por metro cuadrado a las 16:50 de la tarde del sábado, según datos del Cabildo insular, debido a la afección de la tormenta tropical Hermine.

    Luis g morera / efe

    4 de 7

    La Palma, la isla más afectada

    La apodada 'isla bonita' ha sufrido las lluvias más contundentes. Hasta 165 litros de lluvia por metro cuadrado en algunos puntos como San Andrés y Sauces, que acumulan los mayores registros.

  • Las lluvias generadas por la cercanía de la tormenta tropical 'Hermine' a Canarias ha ocasionado un centenar de incidencias en Canarias como esta caída de un árbol en una calle de Tenerife.

    miguel barreto / efe

    5 de 7

    Incidencias por las lluvias torrenciales

    Los servicios de emergencias han atendido en la madrugada del domingo un centenar de incidencias por las lluvias y los fuertes vientos, que dejan estampas como ésta: árboles caídos que entorpecen el tráfico, próximos a los coches y casas de algunos vecinos.

  • Personal de limpieza del ayuntamiento de La Laguna (Tenerife) efectúa labores de desescombro del alcantarillado público en previsión de las lluvias a consecuencia del ciclón tropical.

    RAMÓN DE LA ROCHA / EFE

    6 de 7

    Prevención desde los ayuntamientos

    Los distintos consistorios de las islas, días antes de la llegada de Hermine, se adelantaron al golpe de la tormenta y efectuaron labores de desescombro del alcantarillado público para evitar incidentes y atender a la seguridad ciudadana.

  • El Cabildo de La Gomera ha decidido el cierre de varias infraestructuras, entre ellos el Parque de la Torre del Conde, debido a las lluvias que se esperan por el paso cercano a Canarias de la tormenta tropical Hermine.

    candela fernández / efe

    7 de 7

    Vuelve a haber problemas con la electricidad

    El tendido eléctrico ha sufrido daños por el paso de Hermine, como en La Gomera, que ha causado incidencias en Valle Gran Rey y filtraciones de agua en San Sebastián. En Tenerife, el tendido eléctrico ha dado de sí en municipios como Icod, La Laguna y Tacoronte, además de inundaciones y filtraciones en San Miguel de Abona, El Rosario, La Laguna y Santa Cruz.

