El sector del toro, que en los últimos doce años ha perdido el 58,4% de sus espectáculos, preve pérdidas millonarias. 

Enrique Ponce en una corrida de toros en Zaragoza. EFE

MADRID

Actualizado:

público

La Asociación Parlamentaria en Defensa de los Derechos de los Animales (APDDA) se opone frontalmente a un rescate al sector de la tauromaquía, que cifra en 700 millones de euros las pérdidas causadas por el coronavirus. "No se puede defender desviar dinero público hacia actividades que maltratan o matan a animales, como elemento de ocio" mientras el país se enfrenta a esta emergencia sanitaria, han explicado en un comunicado.

Mulet también recuerda los compromisos que el Ejecutivo adquirió en materia de protección los derechos animales cuando se conoció el acuerdo de coalición. "El actual Gobierno ha mostrado su compromiso con el bienestar animal y en contra del maltrato", ha advertido.

Para la APDDA, sería "injustificable" que en este momento, en el que todos los recursos están volcados en salvar vidas reforzando la capacidad del sistema sanitario, se conceda un rescate al sector taurino, que en los últimos 12 años ha visto como sus espectáculos menguaban en un 58,4%.

El propio senador Mulet también ha presentado una "batería de preguntas" para que el Gobierno desgrane cuáles van a ser sus medidas para evitar este supuesto rescate, bien sea directo o con beneficios fiscales, a a "prácticas que suponga el maltrato o asesinato de animales como elemento de distracción, en este momento de emergencia económica".

