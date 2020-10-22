Un total de 1.724 rastreadores militares de covid actúan en 15 comunidades autónomas

madrid
Un total de 1.724 militares, 60 de ellos en Extremadura, están realizando labores de rastreo de la covid en las 15 comunidades autónomas que lo han solicitado, todas menos Catalunya y País Vasco, y el Ejército dispone de 5.686 uniformados que ya han recibido un curso para hacer este trabajo.
Estos son los datos actualizados a 19 de octubre que ha facilitado este jueves la subsecretaria de Defensa, Amparo Valcarce, en la Comisión de Defensa del Congreso, donde ha detallado en qué consiste la formación que reciben.
Valcarce ha recordado que el Gobierno ofreció a las comunidades 2.000 rastreadores militares y por ahora ha puesto en marcha los 1.724 que le han solicitado.
Castilla y León, con 240, es la región que cuenta con más rastreadores militares, seguida de Galicia (190), Valencia (162), Madrid (150), Castilla La Mancha (149), Ceuta (136), Andalucía (120), Canarias (112), Murcia (110), Baleares (105), Aragón (88), Cantabria (64), Asturias y Extremadura (ambas con 60), Navarra (32), La Rioja (30) y Melilla (16).
En total, las Fuerzas Armadas disponen de 5.686 militares formados como rastreadores, una enseñanza a la que acceden con una selección previa.
"No todos los militares son rastreadores, pero tampoco todos pueden ser rastreadores", ha dicho la subsecretaria para detallar que dicha selección se basa en sus conocimientos sanitarios previos, en su capacidad de comunicación y en su experiencia durante el estado de alarma.
El curso que reciben en por internet, tutorizado y siguiendo el modelo de la Universidad Johns Hopkins (EE. UU.), que lo divide en cinco módulos teórico prácticos con conocimientos sobre la enfermedad, la técnica de rastreo y los modos de aislamiento.
Los militares empezaron con las labores de rastreo el 11 de septiembre, primero los de la Unidad Militar de Emergencias (UME), que le cedieron el testigo luego a los del Ejército de Tierra, del Aire y de la Armada.
