Un trabajador destroza con una excavadora los camiones de su empresa al no cobrar el sueldo

madrid
Un operador de la excavadora que trabajaba en una mina de carbón en la ciudad de Sirnak (Turquía), aplastó la cabina de cinco camiones en el trabajo cuando su jefe decidió no pagarle su sueldo.
El trabajador preguntó al jefe, que además era su tío, sobre el dinero que le debía. Su tío le dijo que no iba a pagarle y fue entonces cuando en modo de protesta, el operario se montó en una excavadora y con la pala empezó a golpear a los camiones de la empresa, según informa la prensa local.
Durante esos momentos, que fueron capturados por la cámara de un móvil, el resto de trabajadores pidieron entre gritos al operario indignado que parase de destruir los camiones. Más calmado luego, se bajó de la excavadora y la empresa decidió no informar del coste que los daños causaron.
