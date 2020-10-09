Estás leyendo: Dificultades de salida de Madrid en tramos de la A-1 y la A-4, y tráfico fluido en el resto de vías

Aunque no hay desplegado un dispositivo especial por el puente del Pilar, fuentes de la DGT han informado de que "está todo preparado", con restricciones a la circulación de camiones, o la paralización de pruebas deportivas u obras.

La Dirección General de Tráfico (DGT) registra dificultades de salida de Madrid capital en algunos tramos de la A-1 y la A-4, mientras que el tráfico es fluido en el resto de vías de salida, según el último boletín.

Precisamente, el Ejecutivo ha declarado el estado de alarma en la Comunidad de Madrid para restablecer las medidas adoptadas por el Gobierno central para frenar la expansión del coronavirus y, posteriormente, tumbadas por la justicia madrileña.

Fuentes de la DGT han indicado que este año no había un dispositivo especial de tráfico con motivo del puente del Pilar, al no prever un gran volumen de desplazamientos como sí ocurría en años anteriores. De hecho, las citadas fuentes han señalado que el tráfico de los fines de semana ha descendido un 26% con respecto al que se producía con anterioridad a la pandemia.

El último boletín de Tráfico indica que en Burgos un accidente dificulta el tráfico en la AP-1 en Briviesca hacia la capital burgalesa. En Barcelona sigue habiendo dificultades de salida por la A-2 en Martorell y Abrera; por la C-58 en Sabadell; y C-17 en Parets del Vallés, en ambos sentidos. También está congestionada la AP-7 en Mollet del Vallès, en dirección a Tarragona.

Finalmente, la DGT ha informado de tráfico intenso en Málaga, en la AP-7 en Benalmádena hacia la capital malagueña; y complicaciones también en la entrada a Sevilla por la A-66 en Salteras.

