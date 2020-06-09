madrid
El índice de transmisión del coronavirus en niños y en adultos es similar, pero los más pequeños presentan casi siempre cuadros clínicos muy leves o son asintomáticos, según los primeros resultados del estudio Kids Corona del Hospital Sant Joan de Déu de Esplugues de Llobregat (Barcelona).
Esta es una de las principales conclusiones presentadas este martes por el equipo del hospital que ha estudiado 411 familias con hijos donde uno de los progenitores estaba contagiado y que ha encontrado que un 17,5% de los niños y un 18,9 % de los adultos convivientes se han infectado.
La mitad de los niños que se han estudiado no presentó ningún síntoma
Sin embargo, de los 724 niños infectados estudiados, la mitad no presentó ningún síntoma, la otra mitad desarrolló un cuadro clínico muy leve, con una pequeña tos o fiebre autolimitada, y solo uno requirió ingreso hospitalario.
A la espera de más resultado que permitan saber por qué los niños parecen estar más protegidos frente al virus, ahora el equipo científico ha diseñado un segundo estudio que llevará a cabo este verano en actividades de ocio estival y campamentos de verano de Barcelona para comprobar cómo transmiten el virus los pequeños.
