Soria se mantiene con la mayor tasa de prevalencia del país, con un 14,7%, 0,9 puntos más que en la primera ronda del estudio.

Varios vecinos hacen cola para someterse a un análisis en el último día de las pruebas voluntarias y gratuitas realizadas en la localidad madrileña de Torrejón de Ardoz para determinar si los vecinos han pasado el coronavirus. EFE/Fernando Alvarado

Actualizado:

público / europa press

Madrid y las provincias limítrofes superan el 10% de población que ha desarrollado anticuerpos, según establece la segunda oleada de los resultados del estudio de seroprevalencia liderado por el Instituto de Salud Carlos III (ISCIII). 

Según los nuevos datos presentados este jueves por el Ministerio de Sanidad, se estima que solo el 5,2% de los españoles tiene anticuerpos contra la covid-19, aumentando un 0,2% más que en la primera oleada. Para el estudio se han analizado a 63.564 personas entre el 18 de mayo y el 1 de junio

Por provincias, Soria se mantiene con la mayor tasa de prevalencia del país, con un 14,7%, 0,9 puntos más que en la primera ronda del estudio. Le siguen Cuenca (14,2%), Segovia (12,8%), Albacete (11,6%), Madrid (11,4%) y Guadalajara (10,5). La provincia menos afectada es Huelva, con un 1,2%.

Mapa por provincias con los datos de la segunda oleada del estudio de seroprevalencia. / MINISTERIO DE SANIDAD

Por comunidades autónomas, el 2,9% de los andaluces tiene anticuerpos frente a la covid-19, un 0,3% más; un 4,9% en Aragón, 0,3% más; un 1,6% en Asturias, 0,3% menos; 1,5% en Baleares, 0,9% menos; 2,7 por ciento en Cantabria, 0,4% menos; 3,2% en Cantabria, 0,4% menos; 7,5% en Castilla y León, 0,5% más; 10,3% en Castilla-La Mancha, el mismo porcentaje con respecto a la ola anterior.

Además, la prevalencia de anticuerpos es del 6,1% en Catalunya, 0,3% más; 2,7 por ciento en Comunidad Valenciana, 0,3 por ciento más; 3,3% en Extremadura, 0,5% más; 2,2% en Galicia, 0,1% más; 11,4% en Madrid; 0,1% más; 1,6% en Murcia, 0,2% más; 6,4% en Navarra, 0,6% más; 3,7% en País Vasco, 0,3% menos; 3,9% en La Rioja, 0,5% más; 0,5%en Ceuta, 0,6% menos; y 3,2% en Melila, un 1,4% más.

