El Premio Princesa de Asturias de la Concordia 2020 a los sanitarios que se encuentran en primera línea en la lucha contra la covid-19 va a traer polémica. En las últimas horas, un movimiento de algunos de estos profesionales sanitarios en redes sociales promueve el rechazo al galardón, santo y seña de la Casa Real.
Bajo el hashtag #NoQuieroPremiosDeLadrones, algunos sanitarios han rechazado el premio de la Corona y han reclamado más medios y más personal para hacer frente de la mejor manera a la pandemia, que ha dejado al descubierto la desprotección con la que han tenido que trabajar los sanitarios españoles.
El sector ha elevado quejas desde el comienzo de la pandemia por la falta de medios que vivieron desde la llegada de la covid-19. De hecho, en las primeras semanas la falta de mascarillas, EPIS y demás material de protección provocó que muchos tuvieran que fabricarlo de forma casera.
Hola @CasaReal:— Marta Sibina Camps (@Marta_Sibina) June 3, 2020
como enfermera que ha estado en "primera linea contra la covid-19" renuncio públicamente a este "premio" y exijo que devolváis lo robado.#NoQuieroPremiosDeLadrones. https://t.co/203iKnRwZj
Me sumo a esto como sanitario que ha estado en primerísima línea #NoQuieroPremiosDeLadrones https://t.co/ig4c9kc62f— will of steel 🔻 (@willofsteel1) June 3, 2020
Hola @CasaReal:— SHINNOSUKA (@shinnosuka74) June 3, 2020
como enfermera que ha estado en primera línea contra el Covid-19 renuncio públicamente a este "premio" y exijo que devolváis todo lo robado.#NoQuieroPremiosDeLadrones. https://t.co/uNDftb2amv https://t.co/Oxq5CjNdIw
Hola@CasaReal:— Cris (@tinamobo) June 3, 2020
Com a infermera, jo també renuncio.#NoQuieroPremiosDeLadrones.https://t.co/xALfLRB8F1 https://t.co/IpWEHWRBrx
