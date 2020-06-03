Estás leyendo: Sanitarios rechazan el premio Princesa de Asturias y piden a los reyes que devuelvan "lo robado"

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Monarquía Sanitarios rechazan el premio Princesa de Asturias y piden a los reyes que devuelvan "lo robado"

La campaña ha surgido en Twitter bajo el 'hashtag' #NoQuieroPremiosDeLadrones.

Enfermeras y otro personal sanitario con el equipo de protección individual, en el Hospital Principe de Asturias de Alcala de Henares (Madrid). REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Enfermeras y otro personal sanitario con el equipo de protección individual, en el Hospital Principe de Asturias de Alcala de Henares (Madrid). REUTERS/Sergio Perez

madrid

Actualizado:

público

El Premio Princesa de Asturias de la Concordia 2020 a los sanitarios que se encuentran en primera línea en la lucha contra la covid-19 va a traer polémica. En las últimas horas, un movimiento de algunos de estos profesionales sanitarios en redes sociales promueve el rechazo al galardón, santo y seña de la Casa Real

Bajo el hashtag #NoQuieroPremiosDeLadrones, algunos sanitarios han rechazado el premio de la Corona y han reclamado más medios y más personal para hacer frente de la mejor manera a la pandemia, que ha dejado al descubierto la desprotección con la que han tenido que trabajar los sanitarios españoles. 

El sector ha elevado quejas desde el comienzo de la pandemia por la falta de medios que vivieron desde la llegada de la covid-19. De hecho, en las primeras semanas la falta de mascarillas, EPIS y demás material de protección provocó que muchos tuvieran que fabricarlo de forma casera.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público