Un juez da 24 horas a la Consejería de Sanidad de Madrid para dar material de protección a los sanitarios 

El Juzgado admite las medidas denunciadas por la Asociación de Médicos Titulados y Superiores de Madrid (Amyts) contra la Consejería de Sanidad.

El Juzgado de lo Social número 31 de Madrid ha dado a la Consejería de Sanidad un plazo de 24 horas para dotar de material de protección a todos los centros de la red del Servicio Madrileño de Salud (SERMAS).

Así consta en un auto, al que ha tenido acceso Europa Press, en el que el titular de este Juzgado admite las medidas cautelarísimas solicitadas por la Asociación de Médicos Titulados y Superiores de Madrid (Amyts) contra la Consejería de Sanidad.

De este modo, insta a que en el término de 24 horas Sanidad provea a todos los centros de la red del Servicio Madrileño de Salud, Hospitalarios, Asistenciales de Atención Primaria, SUMMA 112, SAR, centros con pacientes institucionalizados, así como todos los demás centros asistenciales de la Comunidad de Madrid, ya sean públicos o privados, y cualesquiera otras dependencias habilitadas para uso sanitario, de batas impermeables, mascarillas FPP2, FPP3, gafas de protección y contenedores de grandes residuos.

